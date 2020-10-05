

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area retail sales data for August. Sales are forecast to climb 2.4 percent on month, in contrast to a 1.3 percent drop in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it eased slightly against the pound, it strengthened against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1745 against the greenback, 124.07 against the yen, 1.0770 against the franc and 0.9068 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



