

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - Shares of K+S Group (SDFG) were gaining around 19 percent in the morning trade in Germany after the potash and salt miner confirmed Monday that it is in very advanced negotiations with Stone Canyon Industrie Holdings LLC about a potential sale of its operating unit Americas.



The purchase price is expected to be $3.2 billion enterprise value.



The company made the announcement in response to market rumors.



K+S said the agreements have not been signed and that there is no certainty that an agreement can be reached.



In Germany, K+S shares were trading at 7.26 euros, up 18.91 percent.



