

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of coronavirus deaths has declined steadily since the beginning of this month in the United States, but the number of daily cases continues to remain at alarming rates.



New cases were down in only three states - Texas, Missouri and South Carolina - when compared to last week, while 21 states reported a rise in cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Most of the remaining states record steady infection rates compared with the week before.



Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming reported a rise in new cases.



Kentucky, Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin saw record increase in new cases Saturday, Reuters reported.



Although President Donald Trump tweeted from the hospital where he is being treated for the killer disease that tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in 'fighting this plague,' an average of 46,500 cases were reported per day last week.



Reports that the virus reached parts of the country that hadn't been hit hard before, also is a cause of concern.



The seven-day average in Covid death toll is remaining below 1,000 since the end of August.



332 new deaths and 36,845 new infections due to the coronavirus were reported in the United States in the last 24 hours, taking the national total to 209,725 and 7418107 respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de