

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales fell in August after rising in the previous month, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Retail sales fell by a calendar-adjusted 0.7 percent year-on-year in August, after a 0.4 percent increase in July.



Sales of food products decreased 0.2 percent annually in August, while sales of non-food products grew 1.2 percent.



Sales of automotive fuel fell by 4.5 percent.



The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 6.6 percent of all retail sales and involved a wide range of goods, surged by 28.0 percent yearly in July, continuing a multi-year expansion, the agency said.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales fell 1.2 percent annually in August, after 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.



