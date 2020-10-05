

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets closed higher on Monday as prospects of U.S. President Donald Trump's early discharge from hospital, and optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package underpinned sentiment and prompted investors to create fresh positions.



News about Trump's recovery and prospects of an early discharge helped ease concerns about political uncertainty in the U.S.



Data showing an unexpected acceleration in U.S. services sector activity in the month of September, and encouraging euro zone retail sales data further aided sentiment.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.81%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended up 0.69%, Germany's DAX surged up 1.1% and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.97%, while Switzerland's SMI gained 0.49%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed with sharp to moderate gains, while Iceland edged down marginally.



In the UK market, Rolls-Royce Holdings spurted nearly 8%. Vodafone gained nearly 5%. Barratt Developments, Meggitt, WPP, J Sainsbury, BT Group, ITV, Informa, Rightmove and Persimmon gained 3 to 4%.



Royal Dutch Shell, M&G, CRH, GVC Holdings and Tesco also rose sharply. Shares of engineering company Weir Group jumped more than 16% after the company said it is selling its oil and gas division to U.S. heavy equipment maker Caterpillar for $405 million.



Cineworld shares plunged more than 30% after the company said it would temporarily shut its movie theatres in the United States and the U.K. and is 'assessing several sources of additional liquidity.'



In Germany, Thyssenkrupp soared nearly 11%. Bayer gained more than 4%. BMW, Deutsche Bank, Munich RE, Daimler, BASF, Volkswagen, Allianz, Continental, MTU Aero, HeidelbergCement and Lufthansa gained 1.7 to 3%.



In the French market, Unibail Rodamco, Valeo, Accor, Orange, Societe Generale, ArcelorMittal, BNP Paribas, Renault, Sodexo, Peugeot and Technip surged up 2 to 4.3%.



In economic releases, the euro area private sector expanded only marginally in September as the service sector slipped back into contraction, while manufacturing output grew the most in over two-and-a-half years, final survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index fell to a three-month low of 50.4 in September from 51.9 in the previous month amid rising coronavirus cases. The flash score was 50.1.



Eurozone retail sales grew 4.4% month-on-month in August, in contrast to a 1.8% fall in July due to relaxation of the coronavirus containment measures, Eurostat data revealed. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 2.4%.



On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 3.7%, reversing a 0.1% drop in July. Sales were expected to rise 2.2%. Sales in the EU27 gained 3.8% on month in August, taking the annual growth to 3.5%.



Eurozone investor confidence dropped marginally in October after five consecutive rises, survey data from Sentix showed. The investor confidence index fell to -8.3 in October from -8.0 in September. However, the score was better than economists' forecast of -9.5.



