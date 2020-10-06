

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Group (SDFG) said that it has signed an agreement to sell its Americas salt business bundled together as the Americas Operating Unit to Stone Canyon Industries Holdings LLC, Mark Demetree and affiliates. The sales price amounts to $3.2 billion enterprise value.



The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in summer 2021. The purchase price will be paid in cash at that time.



The Americas operating unit mainly comprises K+S Chile, formerly known as the Chilean company SPL, acquired in 2006, as well as Morton Salt (USA) and K+S Windsor Salt (Canada), acquired in 2009.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

K+S-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de