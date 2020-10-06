

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan in Norfolk, Virginia ruled that Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) infringed four network security patents owned by Centripetal Networks and must pay $1.9 billion in damages, according to reports.



Meanwhile, Cisco reportedly said it would appeal the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.



The judge reportedly said that Centripetal was owed $755.8 million for past use of the inventions, which he increased by 2.5 times after finding that Cisco's infringement was 'willful and egregious.'



The judge also ordered that Cisco pay a 10% royalty on sales of some of its products for the next three years, and then 5% in royalties for three years after that.



