

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex plc (VCT.L) reported that its fourth quarter Group sales volume was down 26% to 695 tonnes year-on-year, with Group revenue down 27% to 55.7 million pounds. For fiscal 2020, Group sales volume was 3,492 tonnes, down 7% compared to the prior year, with Group revenue of 266 million pounds, down 10%.



The Board of Victrex plc expects to reinstate a dividend for fiscal 2020. The Group's net cash position at 30 September 2020 was 67.4 million pounds, which excludes 5.6 million pounds ring-fenced for China manufacturing subsidiary.



Victrex plc will release its fiscal 2020 preliminary results on 9 December 2020.



