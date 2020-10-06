

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell in cautious trade Tuesday on concerns that a range of new restrictions coming into force in several European countries could dent economic recovery.



According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), daily case numbers in the European Union and United Kingdom reached record highs of more than 71,000 infections between September 29 and October 4.



One in 10 people around the world may have contracted Covid-19, the World Health Organization said, at a special meeting of WHO leaders.



The benchmark CAC 40 slid 12 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,859 after rising 1 percent on Monday in reaction to positive reports about U.S. President Donald Trump's health.



Luxury goods company Kering fell about 1 percent. The company said that it has completed the sale of about 5.9 percent stake in German sportswear group Puma for 655.6 million euros.



Waste and water firm Suez soared 4.2 percent after rival Veolia succeeded in buying 29.9 percent of the company owned by power group Engie. Veolia rose half a percent and Engie gained 1 percent.



