

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter is working on a new feature, named 'Birdwatch,' which reportedly will warn Twitter users about misleading tweets. The details are yet to be known, while the social media platform said it will share more information about the new feature soon.



In a reply to reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who first reported about the new feature, Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour said, '...On Birdwatch, excited to share more about our plans here soon.'



The news comes amid the ongoing chaos as tweets were shared wishing or hoping for the death for U.S. President Donald Trump after he was tested Covid-19 positive. He now returned to the White House after being discharged from hospital on Monday evening.



Twitter said in a statement that 'tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension.'



Birdwatch, the new feature likely to root out misinformation, is expected to appear as a tab in each tweet's drop-down menu, which will allow users to attach a note to a misleading tweet. The tab may come along with existing moderation features Mute, Block, and Report.



