

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 470 new deaths and 40,442 new infections due to the coronavirus have been reported in the United States in the last 24 hours, taking the national total to 210195 and 7458549 respectively.



This is more than one fifth of the global toll, according to Johns Hopkins University.



President Donald Trump told his followers that coronavirus was nothing to fear, and don't let the disease control their life.



He tweeted that he will be back on Campaign trail soon.



In a dramatic move on Monday evening, Trump left the Walter Reed medical center after getting treated there for coronavirus infection for four days, and returned to the White House cutting short his hospital quarantine.



The treatment will continue in the presidential residence, Trump's physician said.



He posed for a mask-less photo-op from the Truman balcony at the White House.



He later posted a recorded video message on Twitter, saying, 'Now I'm better, maybe I'm immune, I don't know'.



He also promised that anti-coronavirus vaccines were 'coming momentarily,' contradicting the US Centers for Disease Control's statement that vaccine is not expected to be widely available before 2021.



The White House has not responded to reporters' question about how many White House staff have tested positive for Covid, but many of Trump's staff and aides, including senior counselor Hope Hicks, Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and Campaign advisor Chris Christie have been reportedly infected with the virus in recent days.



Less than a week after reopening, some New York City schools will close on Tuesday over Covid-19 concerns, CNN reported.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

