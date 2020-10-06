

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) announced Tuesday the continued progression of the company's LEAD-EXPAND-DIVERSIFY value-creation strategy and will highlight strategic advancements at the Virtual Investor Day later today.



The company will provide further insight into its robust pipeline, future growth potential and continued progress advancing its mission of improving the lives of people with rare diseases and devastating conditions.



The day will highlight select strategic programs to illustrate the significant promise of Alexion's portfolio and its value-creating potential.



These include the robust pipeline of more than 20 development programs across seven rare disease franchises, with expected continued growth from more than five novel investigational new drug applications (INDs) by 2025.



The anticipated 2025 global revenue target of $9 billion to $10 billion, and at least 10 percent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2025 and beyond.



The plan to raise 2020 full-year revenue guidance by more than $200 million when reporting third quarter results and the plan to return at least $3 billion to shareholders through multi-year stock buyback program.



