

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Washington-based Seneca Snack Co. is recalling cinnamon flavor apple chips citing possible Salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips 0.7 ounce Package and 2.5 ounce Package with Individual Package Codes of 26JUN2021 and 28JUN2021, respectively. The company is also calling back Clancy's Cinnamon Apple Chips 2.5 ounce Package.



The recall only affects Clancy's product sold by ALDI and Seneca products sold nationwide through Amazon and Gemline. No other retailers are affected. Also, all other flavor apple chips are excluded from the recall.



The recall was initiated after Seneca was notified by an ingredient supplier that it shipped one lot of ingredients containing cinnamon that has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.



Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.



However, the company is yet get any reports of consumer illness related to the product. Seneca is now retrieving Cinnamon Apple Chips from its distribution system.



In similar incidents, citing possible Salmonella contamination, Wismettac Asian Foods Inc. in late September called back Shirakiku brand imported Dried Fungus, also known as Black Fungus or Kikurage. In August, Fruits and vegetables wholesaler, Russ Davis Wholesale recalled peaches and peach salsa under the Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brands.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC is currently investigating various multistate Salmonella illness outbreaks related to pet bearded dragons and pet hedgehogs, as well as fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Co.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

