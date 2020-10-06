

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production declined at a slower pace in August, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 0.2 percent year-on-year in August, following a 7.7 percent decrease in July.



Industrial production volume decreased 2.1 percent in August.



A decline in production was observed in the majority of manufacturing subsections, while manufacture of transport equipment, manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, and manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products increased, the agency said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 6.8 percent monthly in August, after a 7.3 percent growth in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de