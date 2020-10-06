

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - Security company G4S plc. (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) said Tuesday that its UK Care and Rehabilitation business has received a 10-year contract to operate the new HM Prison Five Wells in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, UK.



The new-generation category C facility will be run with a strong focus on rehabilitation in order to break the cycle of reoffending. Mobilisation preparations are now underway and the 1,680-person facility is scheduled to commence operations in early 2022.



G4S expects total revenues over the life of the contract to be about 300 million pounds and it will create around 700 new jobs to manage and operate the contract.



G4S currently operates four highly-rated custodial care and rehabilitation facilities in England and Wales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

