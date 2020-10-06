

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc. (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) and Anheuser-Busch InBev have formed a partnership to deliver a new standard of sustainable aluminium cans, Rio Tinto said in a statement.



The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding committing to work with supply chain partners to bring AB InBev products to market in cans made from low-carbon aluminium. The partnership initially focuses in North America.



AB InBev will use Rio Tinto's low-carbon aluminium made with renewable hydropower along with recycled content to produce a more sustainable beer can. This will offer a potential reduction in carbon emissions of more than 30 percent per can compared to similar cans produced today using traditional manufacturing techniques in North America.



The first 1 million cans produced through the partnership will be piloted in the United States on Michelob ULTRA, Rio Tinto said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RIO TINTO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de