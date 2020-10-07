

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial output for August. Economists forecast output to grow 1.5 percent on month, following a 1.2 percent rise in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the pound, it was steady against the franc and the dollar. Against the yen, it rose.



The euro was worth 124.14 against the yen, 0.9102 against the pound, 1.1738 against the greenback and 1.0772 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



