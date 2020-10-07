

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - Security company G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) Wednesday said its Board of Directors unanimously rejected the takeover offer by GardaWorld Security Corp. as it continues to significantly undervalue the company.



The company said the GardaWorld offer of 190 pence per share significantly undervalues G4S and its prospects.



In response to the announcement and presentation released by GardaWorld, G4S said these documents are misleading, and are designed to provide support for its opportunistic and clearly inadequate offer.



G4S said its strength is reflected in its current resilient trading performance, robust financial position and strong prospects. The company noted that GardaWorld has reported net losses attributable to shareholders of C$940 million in the past three years and it lacks the geographic coverage to be a truly global company.



The company also said the timing of the offer, during the pandemic, is highly opportunistic - G4S regards the reference by GardaWorld to COVID-19 as a net positive for the security industry as insensitive and inappropriate



'When assessing the value of G4S, what matters is the strength of the Company's current position, performance and its future prospects,' the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

