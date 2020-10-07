

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Seabourn said it will cancel upcoming 2020 and 2021 voyages for three cruise ships in its fleet into Spring 2021. This decision applies to Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Ovation, and Seabourn Encore. Guests with impacted cruises will automatically be cancelled and all guests will receive Bonus Future Cruise Credits. The Future Cruise Credit is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through Dec. 31, 2022.



Seabourn, a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (CCL, CCL.L, CUK), currently operates a fleet of five modern ships.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

