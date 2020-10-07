

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) has completed the bi-annual redetermination of its RBL credit facility with $1.8 billion of debt capacity approved by the lending syndicate. The Group retains approximately $500 million liquidity headroom of undrawn facilities and free cash at the start of the fourth quarter.



Tullow Oil said the next redetermination will begin following the company's Capital Markets Day, which is scheduled for 25 November 2020, and is expected to be completed in January 2021.



