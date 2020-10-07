

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady on Wednesday as a new Monmouth University poll showed U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden widened his lead over President Donald Trump, helping ease investors' concerns about a protracted and contested outcome.



Markets are also focusing on the prospect of more fiscal stimulus irrespective of whoever wins the November 3 election.



The benchmark CAC 40 inched up 2 points to 4,897 in early trade after gaining half a percent the previous day.



Danone edged down slightly after the food group said it would sell its remaining 500 million euro ($586.60 million) stake in Japan's Yakult Honsha Co.



Total SA shed 0.8 percent. The oil and gas company announced the acquisition of a 20 percent stake in the Eolmed floating Offshore wind farm pilot project in France. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de