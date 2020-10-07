

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - COVID-19 casualties and cases are on the rise for the third consecutive day in the United States.



714 new deaths and 43,267 new infections due to the coronavirus were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the national total to 210909 and 7501816 respectively.



Coronavirus death toll recorded in the U.S. Tuesday was more than double that was reported two days ago, according to Johns Hopkins University.



The number of White House staff who have tested positive for Covid is increasing day by day.



White House adviser Stephen Miller, who writes the president's speeches, is the latest among them. Miller has been self-isolating since President Donald Trump was tested positive last week, and confirmed on Tuesday that he was infected with the killer bug.



Coast Guard official Admiral Charles Ray also tested positive, forcing many of his colleagues to go into quarantine.



The White House Office of the First Lady said in a press release that with the recent positive results of the First Couple, staff wear full PPE and continue to take all necessary precautions, which include updated procedures to protect against cross contamination.



Democrat candidate Joe Biden made it clear that the second presidential debate, scheduled to be held in Miami on 15 October, should not proceed if his Republican rival is not recovered by that time.



'I think if he still has Covid, we shouldn't have a debate,' the former Vice President told reporters while returning from a campaign stop in Pennsylvania Tuesday.



'I think we're gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected and it's a very serious problem,' he added.



But Trump said on Twitter that he is 'looking forward' to the debate.



