

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's current account deficit narrowed in August from the previous month, the Bank of France reported Wednesday.



According to data from the customs office, the trade deficit widened as exports decreased marginally amid an increase in imports in August.



The current account deficit totaled EUR 4.7 billion in August versus a EUR 5.7 billion shortfall in July.



The shortfall on goods trade rose to EUR 6.1 billion from EUR 6 billion. At the same time, the surplus on services trade was EUR 1.1 billion.



The surplus on primary and secondary income remained unchanged at EUR 0.3 billion in August.



The trade gap increased to EUR 7.7 billion in August from EUR 7.04 billion in July. In the same period last year, the deficit was EUR 5.3 billion.



Exports dropped 0.6 percent on month, while imports grew 1.1 percent in August.



On a yearly basis, exports declined 18.6 percent and imports decreased 11.7 percent.



