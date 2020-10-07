

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Allergan Aesthetics, a unit of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire the full dermal filler portfolio and R&D pipeline of Luminera, a privately-held, aesthetics company based in Israel.



Allergan Aesthetics noted that the acquisition will enhance its dermal filler portfolio with its JUV DERM collection of fillers.



According to the company, Luminera's key value driver for the future is HArmonyCa, a dermal filler intended for facial soft tissue augmentation comprised of a combination of cross-linked hyaluronic acid (HA) with embedded calcium hydroxyapatite (CaHA) microspheres.



The combination of HA and CaHA in a single product is highly differentiated in the dermal filler category. HArmonyCa is currently commercially available in Israel and Brazil.



Allergan Aesthetics said it will continue to develop this product for its International and U.S. markets.



In addition, the Luminera dermal filler portfolio includes a line of HA dermal fillers, as well CaHA based fillers commercialised across several markets. Brands include Crystalys, Hydryalix and Hydryal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

