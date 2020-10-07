

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) said it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Label expansion that will allow maximum dose of 60 mg for Palynziq (pegvaliase-pqpz) injection for treatment of adults with Phenylketonuria or PKU. Previously, the maximum dose was 40 mg.



Nineteen percent of study participants required a 60 mg dose to achieve adequate response to Palynziq, as per the the phase 3 PRISM studies.



The label expansion includes the addition of longer-term efficacy data demonstrating sustained phenylalanine (Phe) lowering out to three years and over six years of data further supporting a well-characterized safety profile.



The company noted that t he labeling was updated to allow individualized maintenance dosage to achieve blood Phe control, taking into account patient tolerability to Palynziq and dietary protein intake.



Palynziq is indicated to reduce blood Phe concentrations in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU), who have uncontrolled blood Phe concentrations greater than 600 ?mol/L on existing management.



Palynziq is BioMarin's second approved treatment for this serious condition.



BioMarin also recently said that it had dosed the first participant in the global Phearless Phase 1/2 study of BMN 307, an investigational gene therapy for people with PKU, and potentially its third approved treatment.



BMN 307 has Fast Track Designation in the US, as well as Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and E.U.



Phenylketonuria is a rare genetic disease that manifests at birth and results in a variety of cumulative toxic effects on the brain. PKU affects about 1 in 12,500 live births in the United States each year.



