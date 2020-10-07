

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post AG, which is operating under the trade name Deutsche Post DHL Group, said that it raised its fiscal year 2020 group-EBIT outlook to a range of 4.1 billion euros - 4.4 billion euros from the prior outlook of 3.5 billion euros - 3.8 billion euros.



'In anticipation of a very strong peak season - in particular for the e-commerce driven businesses - our strong focus in the fourth quarter will be on securing all resources needed to maintain a high quality service level,' the company said in a statement.



For 2020, the group continues to expect an EBIT of around 1.5 billion euros for Post & Parcel Germany. For its DHL divisions, Deutsche Post DHL Group forecasts an EBIT between 3.3 billion euros and 3.6 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 2.8 billion euros - 3.1 billion euros.



The company noted that overall positive development of the group's businesses going out of the second-quarter has continued well through the third quarter.



Preliminary group EBIT was around 1.37 billion euros in third-quarter of 2020 compared to 942 million euros in the previous year.



