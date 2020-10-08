

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday see September figures for the eco watchers survey, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, the survey for current conditions had a score of 43.9, while the outlook was at 42.4.



Japan also will see August figures for current account, with forecasts suggesting a surplus of 1,983.7 billion yen following the 1,468.3 billion yen surplus in July.



South Korea will provide August figures for current account; in July, the current account surplus was $7.45 billion.



Taiwan will release September numbers for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was up 0.18 percent on month and down 0.33 percent on year, while wholesale prices dropped an annual 9.09 percent.



Indonesia will provide August data for retail sales; in July, sales were down 12.3 percent on year.



Thailand will see September results for its consumer confidence index; in August, the index score was 51.0.



Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the National Day holiday and will return to action on Friday.



