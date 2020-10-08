

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Sam's Club, a division of Walmart, Inc. (WMT), announced Thursday that it plans to deliver something special throughout the holiday Season. The company is also hiring 2,000 permanent, full-time supply chain associates to support the expected demand amid a busy shopping season.



Sam's Club would add more days of deals for its members, introduce more newness, more often in clubs and online, and plan unexpected moments that delight shoppers throughout the season.



The decision is based on a survey of its members regarding holiday shopping plans. Among them, 61 percent said they would be shopping more online this year, and 31 percent said they would be shopping earlier than past years.



The company is offering more days for members to save through holiday savings events. October Savings Event has already started from October 4. The other events include November Instant Savings from October 28 to November 29; November Savings Event- extended from one day to nine days, from November 7 to November 15; and 10 Days of Thanks-Savings- extended from four days to 10 days from Nov. 20 to Nov. 29.



Further, Cyber Monday Online-Only Savings Event is on Nov. 30; December Instant Savings will come from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24; and December Savings Event; extended from one day to nine days from Dec. 5 to Dec. 13.



The warehouse club will unveil all its November deals in a single savings book, mailed to members' homes the week of Oct. 21. The deals for the December events will also be shared with members in just one book that is mailed to members' homes in late November.



Regarding hiring, Sam's Club said all fulfillment center hourly associates will receive a $2 hourly premium during the holiday season. Hundreds of those new hires will work at the retailer's new, high-tech fulfillment center in Perris, Calif., just outside of Los Angeles, which opened last month just in time for the holiday rush.



Tony Rogers, Chief Member Officer, Sam's Club, said, 'COVID-19 has changed how our members shop and the experiences they desire. We're listening and evolving our approach to meet their needs. Our members are in for something special this season with the great surprises we have planned.'



