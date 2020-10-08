

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is set to publish Germany's foreign trade figures. Economists forecast exports and imports to grow 1.4 percent each on a monthly basis in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 124.77 against the yen, 1.0791 against the franc, 0.9103 against the pound and 1.1774 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



