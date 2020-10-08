

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan AG (GVDBF.PK) reported nine-month sales of 4.79 billion Swiss francs, an increase of 3.7% on a like-for-like basis and 2.7% in Swiss francs. Fragrance & Beauty sales were 2.20 billion francs, up 4.5% on a like-for-like basis and an increase of 5.3% in Swiss francs.



The company said its 2020 ambition is to create further value through profitable, responsible growth. Givaudan aims to outpace the market with 4-5% sales growth and a free cash flow of 12-17% of sales, both measured as an average over the five-year period of its strategy cycle. The company intends to maintain its current dividend practice.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GIVAUDAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de