

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation rose in September after easing in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in September, after a 0.7 percent increase in August. In July, inflation was 1.7 percent.



Prices for clothing had an upward effect on inflation as prices rose 0.1 percent in September.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 1.0 percent in September, from 0.3 percent in the previous month.



