

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate dropped marginally in September, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in September from 3.4 percent in August. Economists had expected a rate of 3.4 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate slid to 3.2 percent in September from 3.3 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast the rate to remain at 3.3 percent.



The number of registered unemployed decreased by 2,551 from the previous month to 148,560 in September.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 declined to 3.6 percent from 3.9 percent in August.



