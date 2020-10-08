

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan upgraded the economic assessment of eight out of nine regions after downgrading all regions for two straight times.



According to the latest quarterly Regional Economic Report, released on Thursday, many regions noted that their economy had been in a severe situation due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic but said it had started to pick up or shown signs of a pick-up, with economic activity resuming gradually.



The bank lifted its view on Hokkaido, Tohoku, Hokuriku, Kanto-Koshinetsu, Tokai, Kinki, Chugoku and Kyushu- Okinawa.



Meanwhile, the assessment of Shikoku was left unchanged, saying the economy has continued to be weak due to the impact of Covid-19.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

