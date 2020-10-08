

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - COVID-19 casualties and cases continued to rise for the fourth consecutive day in the United States.



925 new deaths and 48,915 new infections due to the coronavirus were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the national total to 211834 and 7550731 respectively.



New COVID deaths are nearly three times more and new cases are more than 30 percent of the figures reported at the beginning of this week, according to Johns Hopkins University.



In a video message from the White House Wednesday, President Donald Trump said his coronavirus infection was a 'blessing in disguise' because it gave him an idea about potential drugs to treat the disease.



An experimental combination of antibodies, or monoclonal antibody therapy, was administered to the President last week after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.



Trump was given a number of different medicines, experimental drug cocktail, as part of the treatment. He said he would seek EUA (emergency use authorization) for the drugs.



Regeneron has applied to the US Food and Drug Administration for EUA for the same.



In his video speech, Trump said, 'China's going to pay a big price what they've done to this country.'



White House spokesman said Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, and was briefed on Hurricane Delta and the latest status of stimulus package talks with Democrats.



Addressing a coronavirus town hall hosted by the American Lung Association Wednesday, Harvard epidemiology expert Prof. Marc Lipsitc said he expects a vaccine will be released by EUA by the end of the year for specific groups.



