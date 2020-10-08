

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank is set to publish the account of the monetary policy meetings of the governing council held on September 9 and 10.



Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the franc, it held steady against the yen. Against the greenback, it remained lower.



The euro was worth 124.60 against the yen, 1.0789 against the franc, 0.9107 against the pound and 1.1755 against the greenback as of 7:25 am ET.



