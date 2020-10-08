

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $99.13 million, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $86.37 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $967.72 million from $820.81 million last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $99.13 Mln. vs. $86.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.49 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.78 -Revenue (Q3): $967.72 Mln vs. $820.81 Mln last year.



