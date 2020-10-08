

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer prices fell for the second straight month in September, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices decreased 0.3 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.2 percent fall in August.



Prices of goods fell 1.1 percent, while that of services increased 1.7 percent.



Prices for transport and housing declined by 4.3 percent, each, yearly in September.



Meanwhile, prices for restaurants, hotels grew 2.4 percent and those of health gained 2.6 percent. Prices for education and food rose by 2.2 percent, each.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in September, after a 0.1 percent rise in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

