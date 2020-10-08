

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN), Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) and Servier announced topline results from GALACTIC-HF, a phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The company said the results of GALACTIC-HF showed that treatment with omecamtiv mecarbil achieved the primary composite efficacy endpoint and demonstrated a statistically significant effect to reduce cardiovascular death or heart failure events compared to placebo. No reduction in the secondary endpoint of cardiovascular death was observed in the trial.



The results from GALACTIC-HF will be presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2020, in a virtual Late Breaking Clinical Trial session on November 13.



