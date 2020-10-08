

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Cruise Line's newest ship, Carnival Celebration, is set to debut in November 2022 as part of the company's 50th birthday. Reservations are now open for Carnival Celebration.



According to the company, a sister to the line's first XL-class ship, Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration will debut with an inaugural 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise November 6, 2022, followed by the launch of year-round service from PortMiami November 21, 2022.



Carnival's 50th Birthday celebration kicks off in March 2022 - the company's birthday month - with a series of commemorative sailings, the company said in a statement.



Carnival Celebration will debut with a 14-Day Carnival Journeys transatlantic crossing departing Southampton November 6 and arriving in Miami November 20, 2022.



Two special eight-day cruises will depart December 11 and December 19, 2022 featuring stops at Grand Turk, Amber Cove, San Juan and St. Thomas, while a one-time five-day cruise to Amber Cove and Grand Turk will operate January 3-8, 2023.



