

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 6.9 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 276,360 yen.



That was in line with expectations following the 7.6 percent annual decline in July.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 528,891 yen, up 1.2 percent on year.



On a monthly basis, household spending was up 1.7 percent - shy of expectations for 3.2 percent following the 6.5 percent drop in the previous month.



