

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) said that it raised its full-year sales and operating profit outlook at constant exchange rates.



For 2020, the company now expects both operating profit and sales growth to be 5%-8% at constant exchange rates. Earlier, the company expected annual operating profit growth to be 2% to 5%, and sales growth of 3% to 6% at CER.



In the third quarter of 2020, the company's sales increased by 7% and operating profit increased by 7%, both at constant exchange rates, reflecting lower than anticipated negative impacts from COVID-19 as well as underlying market demand. Sales growth was positively impacted by inventory changes at wholesaler level in the US.



