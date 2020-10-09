

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shattuck Labs, Inc. announced the pricing of upsized initial public offering of 11.88 million common shares at $17.00 per share, which is above the estimated range.



The company originally filed to sell 10.0 million common shares with an expected price of between $14.00 and $16.00 per share.



The company sees offering gross proceeds, before expenses, to be about $202 million.



Shattuck expects offering to close on October 14, 2020 and the shares to begin trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 9, 2020 under symbol 'STTK.'



In addition, Shattuck has granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy additional 1.78 million common shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Citigroup, Cowen, and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company is acting as lead manager for the offering.



