

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group (SGC.L) said its outlook for the year ending 1 May 2021 is unchanged from when the Group announced full year results in July 2020. Stagecoach said the UK Bus (regional operations) business continues to be affected by the substantial fall in passenger demand. However, commercial revenues returned to around 50-60% of the prior year levels.



The Group continues to have available liquidity of over 800 million pounds.



Stagecoach will announce its interim results for the half-year ended 31 October 2020 on 9 December 2020.



