

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that stimulus talks with Democrats have turned productive, helping keep fiscal stimulus hopes alive.



Underlying sentiment, however, remained cautious as France's new daily Covid-19 infections remained above the record 18,000 threshold for the second day.



The benchmark CAC 40 inched up 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,923 after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.



Speed-train maker Alstom advanced 1.7 percent. The company said it will supply 49 Citadis trams to Nantes Métropole for around 200 million euros. The Citadis trams for Nantes are particularly energy efficient and over 99 percent recyclable.



Rising oil prices helped lift oil companies, with Total SA climbing 1.2 percent.



Euronext tumbled 3.6 percent as London Stock Exchange accepted a 4.325 billion euro ($5.09 billion) cash offer from the pan-European bourse operator for the Milan stock exchange.



In economic news, France's industrial production slowed more than expected in August, led by manufacturing, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed.



Total industrial output grew 1.3 percent from July, when it increased 3.8 percent. Economists were looking for a 1.7 percent gain.



Industrial output was 6.3 percent lower compared to February, which was the last month before the beginning of the general lockdown to battle the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic, INSEE said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

