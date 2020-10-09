

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's trade balance registered a surplus in July amid a fall exports and imports, data from the Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 520.855 million in July versus a deficit of EUR 888.996 million in the same month last year.



Exports fell 6.1 percent year-on-year in July and imports declined 15.5 percent.



On a working-day adjusted basis, exports and imports fell by 5.8 percent and 15.0 percent, respectively.



The trade with EU nations resulted in a deficit of EUR 146.461 million in July from EUR 476.054 million in the same month last year.



For the January to July period, exports declined 10.5 percent and imports fell 13.1 percent. The trade deficit was EUR 5.43 billion.



