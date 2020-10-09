

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer prices declined further in September, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.



The consumer price index fell 2.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.9 percent decline in July.



Prices for transportation declined 7.9 percent annually in September. Prices of housing decreased 6.0 percent and communication cost fell 2.4 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and education grew 2.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.0 percent in September, after after a 0.6 percent fall in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 2.3 percent annually in September, same as seen in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 1.5 percent in September, following a 0.7 percent decrease in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production fell 3.8 percent yearly in August, following a 0.2 percent decline in July.



Manufacturing output fell 0.7 percent annually in August. Production of electricity and water supply decreased 14.1 percent and 1.2 percent.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production rose 10.1 percent



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 14.7 percent in July, after a 10.5 percent increase in the prior month.



