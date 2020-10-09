

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - Responding to recent press speculation, Security company G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) confirmed that it has received an expression of interest from Allied Universal Security Services LLC, regarding a possible offer for the company.



But G4S said that there can be no certainty that an offer will be made for the company by Allied Universal, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made.



Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that G4S is approaching firms including Allied Universal in an attempt to solicit rival offers and fend off a 3 billion-pound hostile bid from GardaWorld. G4S may also draw interest from private equity firms.



On 7 October 2020, G4S rejected a 190 pence per share buy-out offer by GardaWorld Security as it continues to significantly undervalue the company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

G4S-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de