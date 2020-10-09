

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House physician has certified that President Donald Trump is ready to return to public duties at the weekend. However, it is not yet clear if Trump has tested negative.



Trump, who returned to the White after four days' hospitalization testing positive for coronavirus, said he was feeling 'really good' and hoped to hold an election campaign rally on Saturday, possibly in Florida.



A memorandum from the President's Physician, issued by White House Press Secretary, says Trump responded extremely well to medication and had 'remained stable'.



'Today the President has completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 as prescribed by his team of physicians,' Dr Sean Conley said in his memo Thursday.



'Since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest the progression of the illness. Overall he's responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects,' the memorandum adds.



'Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time,' Dr Conley wrote.



After receiving green light from doctor, Trump suggested he may hold weekend rallies in Florida and Pennsylvania.



'I think I'm going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to put it together,' he told Fox News' Sean Hannity in an interview Thursday.



'We want to do a rally probably in Florida on Saturday night. I might come back and do one in Pennsylvania the following night,' Trump said, adding, 'I feel so good.'



Earlier, during a phone-in interview with Fox Business Channel, Trump refused to take part in a virtual TV debate, as suggested by the Commission on Presidential Debates.



The second presidential debate is scheduled for October 15, but Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made it clear that it should not proceed if his Republican rival is not recovered by that time.



The president was present in the Oval Office on Wednesday and Thursday, and no official engagements are scheduled for him Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

