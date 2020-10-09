

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market opened marginally higher Friday morning and stayed positive right through the session to eventually close on a firm note.



Optimism about a partial U.S. stimulus kept the market floating in positive territory, although buying interest was somewhat subdued as worries about continued surge in coronavirus cases weighed.



The benchmark SMI ended up 49.79 points or 0.48% at 10,320.03, slightly off the day's high of 10,331.20.



On Thursday, the index ended with a gain of 82.36 points or 0.81% at 10,270.24.



Roche Holding shares gained 1.8%. Alcon and Partners Group both ended higher by about 1.6%. Novartis, Lonza Group, ABB and Richemont posted modest gains.



Zurich Insurance Group, Credit Suisse, Swatch Group and UBS Group lost 1.2 to 1.3%, while Swiss Life Holding, LafargeHolcim and Swiss Re declined 0.6 to 0.9%.



Among Swiss Mid Price Components, Dufry climbed 6.7%. SIG Combibloc, VAT Group, Ems Chemie Holdings, Logitech and AMS moved up 2 to 2.4%.



PSP Swiss Property, Schindler Holding, Vifor Pharma, Galenica Sante and Schindler Ps gained 1.2 to 1.8%.



Among the losers, Helvetia and Baloise Holding lost 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively. Flughafen Zurich and Georg Fischer declined 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.



