

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.2 percent on month in September, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - missing expectations for a flat reading following the downwardly revised 0.1 percent increase in August (originally 0.2 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices sank 0.8 percent - again shy of expectations for a loss of 0.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.



Export prices were up 0.1 percent on month and down 1.5 percent on year, the central bank said, while import prices rose 0.2 percent on month and tumbled 10.1 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

